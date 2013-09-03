PRETORIA, Sept 3 Companies seeking shale gas
exploration permits in South Africa will need to apply for a
water usage licence, the country's water and environmental
affairs minister said on Tuesday.
South Africa last year lifted a moratorium on shale gas
exploration in its Karoo region, where the extraction technique
known as fracking might tap what is believed to be some of the
world's biggest reserves of the energy source.
That decision aroused criticism from environmentalists who
say water supplies could be polluted by fracking, in which
pressurised water, chemicals and sand are pumped underground to
release gas trapped in shale formations. Water is also a scarce
commodity in the vast, semi-arid Karoo region.
"I have taken the decision to issue a notice of intention to
declare fracking a controlled activity in terms of the National
Water Act ... What this means is that fracking becomes a water
use, thus requiring a water use licence," water minister Edna
Molewa told journalists.
The regulatory process around fracking in South Africa has
been slow and no exploration permits have been issued yet.
Companies that have expressed an interest in exploring South
Africa's shale gas potential include Royal Dutch Shell.
Developing just a 10th of South Africa's estimated resources
could boost the economy by 200 billion rand ($19.56 billion) a
year and create 700,000 jobs, a study, commissioned by Shell and
carried out by research firm Econometrix, said last year.
But environmentalists have raised the alarm about fracking
in the country, which has a large network of conservation groups
and a history of green activism.
The sparsely populated Karoo is renowned for its rugged
scenery and is home to rare animal species such as the mountain
zebra and riverine rabbit, putting it on the radar screen of
conservationists.