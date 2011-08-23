* Tribunal halts divesture from automotive business
* DTI wants sale to go on
JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 A South African government
department has applied to intervene in antitrust hearings of
Japan-based Kansai Paint's $260 million takeover of
local paint firm Freeworld on "public interest"
grounds, Kansai's legal advisor said on Tuesday.
"I can confirm that the Department of Trade and Industry has
applied to intervene in the hearings," Gomolemo Kekesi, a lawyer
at Bowman Gilfilan, which represents Kansai, said.
In approving the bid in April, the Competition
Commission stipulated that Kansai had to sell Freeworld's
automotive coatings business, build a factory and not cut jobs
for three years.
But Kansai appealed one of the conditions that required it
to sell part of Freeworld and asked the Competition Tribunal to
suspend that condition until the appeal is heard.
The Competition Tribunal, a higher tier in the country's
competition authorities, suspended the condition of the sale
last Friday, pending the hearings on November 14-25.
The government has said if the Freeworld coatings unit was
sold to Kansai, the nation would lose a unique technology that
added value to local components in auto manufacturing.
Competition Tribunal officials were not immediately
available comment.
The government is also appealing competition authorities'
decision to allow giant retailer Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion
purchase of local discount retailer Massmart and wants
weightier conditions imposed on the U.S. chain store.
