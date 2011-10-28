JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 South Africa's petrol pump
prices in the main inland commercial region Gauteng will
increase by 23 cents or 2.2 percent on Nov. 2, the energy
department said on Friday.
The new pump price for 95 grade petrol will be 10.77 rand
($1.40) a litre in that region, from 10.54 rand last month,
while the wholesale diesel price will go up by 3.7 percent to
10.01 rand.
South Africa is a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel
price each month to account for changes in the rand exchange
rate, the international oil price and government levies.
($1 = 7.714 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)