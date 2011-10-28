JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 South Africa's petrol pump prices in the main inland commercial region Gauteng will increase by 23 cents or 2.2 percent on Nov. 2, the energy department said on Friday.

The new pump price for 95 grade petrol will be 10.77 rand ($1.40) a litre in that region, from 10.54 rand last month, while the wholesale diesel price will go up by 3.7 percent to 10.01 rand.

South Africa is a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel price each month to account for changes in the rand exchange rate, the international oil price and government levies. ($1 = 7.714 South African Rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)