* Exemption to ensure fuel availability

* Does not apply to price setting

JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 South Africa's Competition Commission has granted the South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) members permission to share data on logistics and supply agreements to ensure stable availability of fuel in the country.

The commission, however, said the exemption does not apply to sharing information relating to setting margins, imposition of levies and the approval of tariffs, unless required to do so by the Department of Energy and the national energy regulator.

The exemption commenced on Oct.3 and will run to end December 2015, the commission said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

SAPIA members include BP Southern Africa, Chevron South Africa, Engen, PetroSA, Sasol , Shell (RDSa.L) SA and Total South Africa .

The commission also said SAPIA must open up its membership, currently restricted to refineries, to accommodate both existing and potential marketers in the petroleum and refinery industry on fair and transparent basis.

"(This) will allow existing and potential marketers to benefit from the exempted agreements and practices, which otherwise would not have been the case," it said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)