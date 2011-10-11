* Exemption to ensure fuel availability
* Does not apply to price setting
JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 South Africa's Competition
Commission has granted the South African Petroleum Industry
Association (SAPIA) members permission to share data on
logistics and supply agreements to ensure stable availability of
fuel in the country.
The commission, however, said the exemption does not apply
to sharing information relating to setting margins, imposition
of levies and the approval of tariffs, unless required to do so
by the Department of Energy and the national energy regulator.
The exemption commenced on Oct.3 and will run to end
December 2015, the commission said in a statement posted on its
website on Monday.
SAPIA members include BP Southern Africa, Chevron
South Africa, Engen, PetroSA, Sasol , Shell
(RDSa.L) SA and Total South Africa .
The commission also said SAPIA must open up its membership,
currently restricted to refineries, to accommodate both existing
and potential marketers in the petroleum and refinery industry
on fair and transparent basis.
"(This) will allow existing and potential marketers to
benefit from the exempted agreements and practices, which
otherwise would not have been the case," it said.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)