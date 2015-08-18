CAPE TOWN Aug 18 South Africa plans to
refurbish more crude oil storage to bring into use to take
advantage of new finds in Africa and add to already brimming
stocks.
Its Strategic Fuel Fund Association (SFF), which manages the
country's emergency crude stocks, wants to refurbish its 7.5
million barrels storage tanks near Cape Town, a document showed.
The 39 crude storage tanks at the SFF's Milnerton terminal,
which receives crude through a pipeline from Cape Town port that
is owned and operated by Chevron, are undergoing
integrity tests to determine their safety.
SFF leases storage capacity not required for strategic
stocks and uses this income to help cover the operational costs
of maintaining these stocks.
"To position itself for this opportunity, SFF is
refurbishing its Milnerton tanks that are above ground and well
sized (200,000 barrels each)," the government-owned entity said
in a document handed to parliament's energy committee.
"We are making sure they are safe to operate, that they
still capable of keeping crude oil before we start
refurbishing," Mfano Nkutha, chief operating officer at SFF told
Reuters.
Only three tanks at Milnerton are currently leased for
commercial storage, with the terminal not considered appealing
to third parties because it can only transfer crude oil to a
refinery owned by Chevron.
The oil major also owns and operates a pipeline linking
Milnerton's tanks to Saldanha Bay terminal, South Africa's main
storage facility with a capacity of 45 million barrels.
South Africa's department of energy has proposed that the
government holds 60 days of stocks - 42 days of crude and the
balance 18 worth of refined products - while oil companies would
have to keep 14 days of refined products at their own cost.
Africa's most advanced economy ran out of petrol and diesel
in 2005/06 and studies suggest any repeat would cost the economy
around 1 billion rand ($78 million) a day.
The petroleum products supply deficit is forecast to reach
11.8 million litres in 2015 from a deficit of 2.9 million litres
in 2006, said SFF.
"SFF maintains that the supply deficit will continue to
grow," it said.
South Africa is a net importer of crude oil and refined
petroleum products, mainly from Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and
Anglola.
($1 = 12.8931 rand)
