JOHANNESBURG, July 24 Workers and employers in
South Africa's petroleum sector have agreed on a two-year wage
deal, a labour union said on Tuesday, averting a repeat of last
year's strike that left hundreds of dry pumps across Africa's
biggest economy.
Labour union Solidarity said in a statement the deal
includes an 8 percent pay rise for 2012 and a consumer price
index (CPI) plus 2 percent increment from April 2013.
Solidarity said the agreement for next year was on condition
that should CPI drop to below 5 percent, the raise would not be
below 7 percent. Should inflation rise above 8 percent then the
wages would be raised by not more than 10 percent, it said.
Sasol, PetroSA and Engen are some of the biggest
employers in the sector.
