JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 The retail price of 95-grade petrol in South Africa will drop by 45 cents or 3.3 percent a liter from next Wednesday, while wholesale diesel will decrease by 4.9 percent, the government said on Friday.

Petrol will cost 13.16 rand ($1.20) a liter while the wholesale diesel price will be at 11.85 rand in the main Gauteng inland region. (1 US dollar = 10.9937 South African rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana)