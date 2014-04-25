BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
JOHANNESBURG, April 25 Gazprombank, Russia's third largest lender by assets, is setting up a representative office in South Africa, its first on the continent, seeking a piece of the resource and infrastructure pie on the richly endowed continent.
The bank has helped arrange project and structured finance for resource-based deals in Africa but has not had a formal presence until now, Oleg Vaksman, Gazprombank's deputy chairman, told Reuters.
"Briefcase banking is possible especially in a deal by deal basis, but if you have a strategic intent and you believe in the growth story of the continent, you need to have some presence on the ground to build up a business of substance," Vaksman said.
The Russian company expects the South African Reserve Bank to grant it a representative banking licence before the end of the year. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.