PRETORIA Feb 28 South Africa's economic growth accelerated to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, compared with an upwardly revised 1.7 percent rise in Q3, data showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, economic growth was at 2.9 percent in Q4 from a revised 3.0 percent in the third quarter.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists last week forecast quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.1 percent in Q4, on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, while unadjusted year-on-year expansion was seen at 2.6 percent.