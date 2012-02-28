UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
PRETORIA Feb 28 South Africa's economic growth accelerated to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, compared with an upwardly revised 1.7 percent rise in Q3, data showed on Tuesday.
On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, economic growth was at 2.9 percent in Q4 from a revised 3.0 percent in the third quarter.
A Reuters poll of 15 economists last week forecast quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.1 percent in Q4, on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, while unadjusted year-on-year expansion was seen at 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombian holding company Corficolombiana said it had no knowledge of bribes paid by Brazil's Odebrecht engineering firm in connection with a joint highway project suspended amid a Latin America-wide bribery scandal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has set up a "Taskforce USA" to monitor the effects of President Donald Trump's decisions on its business, which includes a new $1 billion sponge-iron plant in Texas.