PRETORIA, Sept 6 South Africa's economy expanded
by 3.3 percent in the second quarter of 2016 after shrinking by
1.2 percent in the three months to March, Statistics South
Africa said on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product also expanded by 0.6 percent on an
unadjusted year-on-year basis in the second quarter, compared
with 0.1 percent contraction in the previous three months, the
agency said.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a
quarter-on-quarter GDP expansion of 2.3 percent while the
economy was seen expanding 0.5 percent year-on-year.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)