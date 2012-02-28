UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
(Refiles to fix formatting)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South Africa on Tuesday released the following gross domestic product (GDP) data for the fourth quarter of 2011.
At market prices: Period in 2011 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 GDP qtr/qtr* 3.2 1.7 1.0 4.6 GDP yr/yr** 2.9 3.0 3.3 3.4 * Seasonally adjusted and annualised percent changes ** Unadjusted - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sectors in 2011 (Seasonally adjusted, annualised change q/q) Period Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Agriculture -5.0 -6.9 -9.5 -4.8 Mining and quarrying 0.7 -17.8 -4.5 -4.6 Manufacturing 4.2 -0.7 -8.8 12.8 Electricity, gas & water 1.2 -2.6 1.0 3.1 Construction 1.9 1.8 0.8 1.2 Wholesale, retail trade 5.2 6.1 5.2 2.4 Transport, comms 2.9 2.3 4.3 4.1 Finance, real estate 2.3 4.5 2.7 5.3 General govt. service 4.4 4.2 5.1 3.1 Personal services 3.0 2.5 2.8 2.6 (Compiled by Xola Potelwa)
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombian holding company Corficolombiana said it had no knowledge of bribes paid by Brazil's Odebrecht engineering firm in connection with a joint highway project suspended amid a Latin America-wide bribery scandal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has set up a "Taskforce USA" to monitor the effects of President Donald Trump's decisions on its business, which includes a new $1 billion sponge-iron plant in Texas.