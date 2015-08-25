(Corrects manufacturing decline to 6.3 pct (not 17.4 pct)
PRETORIA Aug 25 South Africa's economy
contracted for the first time in more than a year during the
second quarter of 2015, signalling continued strain that could
inhibit the central bank from raising interest rates further.
Gross domestic product in Africa's most industrialised
economy declined by 1.3 percent in the second quarter after
rising 1.3 percent in the first three months of the year,
Statistics South Africa said.
This was the first quarter-on-quarter decline in Africa's
most advanced economy since the first three months of 2014, and
was far below the most pessimistic forecast in a Reuters survey
of economists..
"An awful ... print that will consolidate a lot of the
bearishness around the economy right now, and likely exert a
weakening influence on the rand at a time of intense market
volatility," Standard Chartered economist Razia Khan said.
The rand currency strengthened against the dollar
despite the data, helped mainly by an interest rate cut in China
and recovering from a heavy bout of selling in the previous
session that had pushed it to historical lows.
The local unit has shed nearly 15 percent of its value
against the dollar this year, pressured like other commodity
currencies by slowing growth in the world's second largest
economy, as well as expectations that U.S. rates will soon rise.
Analysts said the latest economic data could restrain South
Africa's own policymakers from hiking interest rates further
after a 25 basis point increment in July, despite inflation
pressures posed by the weaker rand.
"In such an environment we struggle to see the Reserve Bank
justifying another 25 basis point rate hike at its September
meeting," BNP Paribas Cadiz Securities economist Jeffrey Schultz
said.
"For the moment we continue to pencil in one more 25 bp
(basis point) rate hike in November, but acknowledge that the
risk of further normalisation being pushed out to next year has
increased."
Manufacturing output, which accounts for about 13 percent of
GDP, tumbled 6.3 percent during the quarter, while mining was
down 6.8 percent.
On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded by 1.2 percent
in the second quarter, compared with growth of 2.1 percent in
the previous three months.
