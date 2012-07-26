JOHANNESBURG, July 26 GlaxoSmithKline
said on Thursday it is recalling some of its over-the-counter
headache medicine in South Africa after police discovered
counterfeit versions of the painkiller.
A spokeswoman for GSK said the counterfeit versions of
Grand-Pa Powders were limited to two batches, but declined to
say how much was believed to be in circulation.
"We have no reason to suspect that other batches are
affected," Liezl Sabbagh, marketing director for GSK's South
African unit, adding the company was alerted to the drugs after
police raided a drug counterfeiting operation.
State broadcaster SABC reported that police arrested a
45-year-old for allegedly manufacturing fake Grand-Pa powders in
Oranjeville, a town in the Free State province about 100 km
south of Johannesburg.
Grand-Pa is one of South Africa's top over-the-counter
painkillers.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)