JOHANNESBURG Nov 13 Shares in Glencore Xstrata started trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Wednesday, where the mining and commodity trading group has secured a secondary listing.

Glencore is already listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The shares opened at 55 rand ($5.31) each.

Glencore's activities in Africa are skewed towards chrome and coal production. It has also has copper and platinum interests, including a 25 percent stake in Lonmin, the world's third-largest producer of platinum.

South Africa's platinum sector has just come through two tough years with weak platinum prices and labour unrest.