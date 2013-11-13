UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 13 Shares in Glencore Xstrata started trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Wednesday, where the mining and commodity trading group has secured a secondary listing.
Glencore is already listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing in Hong Kong.
The shares opened at 55 rand ($5.31) each.
Glencore's activities in Africa are skewed towards chrome and coal production. It has also has copper and platinum interests, including a 25 percent stake in Lonmin, the world's third-largest producer of platinum.
South Africa's platinum sector has just come through two tough years with weak platinum prices and labour unrest.
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.