JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 Glencore's South African coal unit, Optimum Coal Mines said on Wednesday it may close some of its mines in the African nation after export prices fell.

Optimum said in a statement the closures would reduce its overall production by at least 5 million tonnes per annum and that 1,070 employees may lose their jobs.

The slump in coal prices has been driven by slower demand due to a milder-than-usual winter in the Northern Hemisphere as well as a deluge of cargoes from the United States. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)