* Closures would cut Optimum Coal Mines output by 5 mln
tonnes
* Analysts say cuts could be sign of things to come
(Adds analyst quotes, background)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON Jan 28 Global miner
Glencore, the world's largest exporter of thermal coal,
is considering closing some of its South African coal mines and
laying off workers due to deteriorating market conditions and
falling prices.
Analysts believe the move would not be enough to combat a
global coal supply glut but could herald the beginning of a
production response to low prices.
The potential closures at Optimum Coal Mines would cut
production of thermal coal by at least 5 million tonnes per year
and would put 1,070 jobs at risk, the company said in a
statement.
Optimum produces about 10 million tonnes of coal annually,
half of which is sold to power utility Eskom while the rest is
exported.
European coal futures hit a nine-year low this
week, extending a steady decline as demand has failed to keep
pace with supply growth in the past few years and, more
recently, imports into top consumer China's have slowed
following the introduction of trade targets.
"It could be the first of many of these," Colin Hamilton,
head of commodities research at Macquarie, said, referring to
the potential closures.
"It's taken these Chinese import restrictions to force the
issue (of oversupply)," Hamilton added.
This month, Glencore restarted coal mining operations in
Australia following a three-week suspension aimed at combating
the supply glut. The suspension did little to turn coal prices
around.
Glencore said its affected South African operations would be
placed on care and maintenance and it would consider re-opening
them if economic conditions improved. It said it had begun
discussions with labour unions.
It also said it would not close its underground mines and
would continue to supply coal to Eskom's Hendrina Power Station.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala in Johannesburg, Sarah McFarlane
and Silvia Antonioli in London; Editing by James Macharia and
Susan Thomas)