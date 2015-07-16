JOHANNESBURG, July 16 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers said on Thursday gold producers had not
moved on their wage offer, leaving protracted talks in a
stalemate.
NUM general secretary David Sipunzi told reporters the
companies, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold and
Sibanye Gold, were giving his members "the middle
finger."
The union has not declared a dispute which would send the
process to a government mediator, a legal step needed before a
strike could be called.
"We must report back to our members though there is nothing
to report" he said.
Sipunzi said small moves had been made in areas such as
medical compensation.
The producers are meeting separately with the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union on Friday to discuss
membership numbers.
AMCU claims to have a majority of workers as its members,
while the NUM is officially still the leading union according to
the latest audit of labour representation in the sector.
The numbers are important because past deals worked out with
the biggest union have been imposed on others with smaller
memberships and AMCU's wage demands are the highest.
