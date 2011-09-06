JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South Africa's gold output in the second quarter of this year rose 6.4 percent to 47,563.6 kgs compared with the first quarter of 2011, the Chamber of Mines said on Tuesday.

Production usually rises in the April to June period despite a spate of public holidays as output in the first part of the year is constrained by the slow reboot after the Christmas holidays, when operations are shut.

On a year-on-year basis, production fell by 1.8 percent compared to the same period in 2010. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)