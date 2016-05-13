JOHANNESBURG May 13 South African gold sector
companies said on Friday they were studying a court ruling
against them allowing class action suits by thousands of workers
suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis and had not decided
whether to appeal the verdict.
The High Court gave the green light for a class action suit
seeking damages from the gold mining sector on behalf of
thousands of miners who contracted the fatal lung disease
silicosis and tuberculosis while working underground.
The defendants in the case include Harmony Gold,
Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye Gold
, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Anglo
American, which have formed the Occupational Lung
Disease (OLD) Working Group to deal with such issues.
