JOHANNESBURG May 12 A South African court will
decide on Friday whether to allow class action suits seeking
damages from the gold mining sector on behalf of thousands of
miners who contracted tuberculosis and the fatal lung disease
silicosis.
The defendants in the case include Harmony Gold,
Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye Gold
, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Anglo
American, which have formed the Occupational Lung
Disease (OLD) Working Group to deal with such issues.
The case is separate from a $30 million silicosis settlement
with 4,400 miners reached in March by Anglo American and
AngloGold.
Friday's court ruling could mark the start of lengthy
proceedings if it decides that the class actions - one for
silicosis, the other for tuberculosis - go ahead.
The suits, which have little precedent in South African law,
have their roots in a landmark 2011 ruling by the Constitutional
Court that for the first time allowed lung-diseased miners to
sue their employers for damages.
"We are hopeful and we trust that the court will arrive at
an appropriate decision," Charles Abrahams, one of the lawyers
representing the miners, told Reuters.
Companies are not directly commenting on the case but in
March the OLD Working Group said: "While the mining companies
will defend the legal claims made against them, protracted
litigation is not in the interests of any of the parties."
It added: "The issue is also wider than pure compensation.
The companies have not only committed to the prevention of
future cases of silicosis as well as the detection and treatment
of current ones, but have invested significant resources to
ensure that these commitments are realised."
Silicosis is caused by inhaling silica dust from
gold-bearing rocks. It causes shortness of breath, a persistent
cough and chest pains, and makes people highly susceptible to
tuberculosis.
The claims, which stretch back decades, involve not just
South Africans but also thousands of former miners from
neighbouring countries such as Lesotho.
This is why Anglo American, which no longer has any
interests in gold mining, and ARM, which no longer operates gold
mines, have been named in the claims.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)