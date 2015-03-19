* Low price, high debt force producers to sell mines
* Valuations seen at lowest level in decades
* Buying interest rises among producers, private funds
By Ed Stoddard and Silvia Antonioli
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, March 19 Some of the lowest
valuations in decades and rising pressure on Africa's gold
producers to restructure or perish are likely to spur a wave of
acquisitions in a sector attracting a growing number of
potential buyers.
Most gold companies failed to cash in on rising gold prices
in the decade to 2011, overspending instead on costly growth
projects and loading up with debt.
The perception that they mismanaged their businesses in the
good times has scared away investors after a steep bullion price
slump in 2012 and 2013. It has pushed company valuations far
below their peers in other commodities such as base metals.
Gold producers are now being forced to shape up to stay
afloat and their focus has switched to cutting costs and
cleaning up their finances.
Selling non-core mines, and doing it quickly, will be key
for many to ensure their survival. And given the large number of
forced sellers, valuations are starting to look tempting.
"I think it's a buyers' market at the moment so conceivably
you will see some of the assets come out at a discount," said
BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Breichmanis.
After a botched attempt last year to split the company into
two and raise capital, South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti
has outlined a plan to sell assets and pay back debt, for
example.
Cash-starved smaller companies or explorers might have to
take more drastic decisions especially as traditional sources of
funding dry up.
"It is pretty hard for a lot of juniors to raise capital so
they either go out of existence or they need to do things like
joint ventures, acquisitions, putting themselves up for sale,"
said Rajat Kohli, Standard Bank's global head of mining.
BRAVE NEW WORLD
Unlike prices for most other commodities, the gold price
does not hinge largely on demand and supply fundamentals.
Instead, it is tied more to global economic factors such as
interest rates and inflation and is more sensitive to investor
sentiment, which make its moves harder to predict.
John Biccard, portfolio manager for the Investec Value Fund,
said also due to uncertainties over prices, bullion producers
were near historic lows based on various valuations such as
price to book, a ratio comparing a stock's market value to its
book or asset value.
"If you look at the price to book and enterprise value to
revenue, they are at 30 to 40-year lows and are close to where
they were at in 2000," he told Reuters.
"But in 2000 the gold price was $250 an ounce," he said.
Gold prices are now hovering around $1,100-1,200 an ounce.
There are already signs of bargain hunting.
Unlisted Chinese asset manager Heaven-Sent, for example, has
offered to buy junior South African gold producer Village Main
Reef in a deal that values the target at 637 million
rand ($56 million). The offer is for 12.25 rand per share,
compared to its life high of 72 rand.
The head of bullion producer Gold Fields has said
he would be willing to spend $300-$500 million on acquiring
operating mines.
The head of Sibanye, a spin-off of Gold Fields, has called
for consolidation in South Africa's gold sector and
Africa-focused Randgold is also on the lookout for a
deal.
Buying interest has picked up among private funds.
Lloyd Pengilly, the head of mining fund QKR Corp, which in
October bought the Navachab Gold mine in Namibia from AngloGold,
has said gold remains his preferred sector for acquisitions.
Mining companies are warming up to the interest from funds
and private equity too. A survey of 50 leading individuals from
the mining industry carried our by law firm Berwin Leighton
Paisner (BLP) last month, showed 94 percent of respondents are
open to a private equity investment or disposal to a private
equity funds in the next 12 months.
"What is interesting is that the companies are open to
investment by private equity and nearly a half of these are
looking for the expertise as well as the money a private equity
investment can bring," said Alexander Keepin a partner and
co-head of mining at BLP.
(Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesburg
and Francesco Canepa in London; Editing by Keith Weir)