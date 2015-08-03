(Adds detail, context)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG Aug 3 Some members of South
Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) rejected a pay hike
of up to 17 percent by gold producers, a union source said on
Monday, raising the threat of a sector-wide fallout after
another union spurned the same offer.
Some members of NUM, the biggest union in the gold sector by
membership, rejected the pay offer saying it was a cash
allowance that could fall off after the period of the agreement
lapses, the source told Reuters.
The NUM will meet with more of their members at two more
meetings this week before officially meeting with the companies,
represented by the Chamber of Mines, on Friday, the source said.
The gold companies, battling soft prices and escalating
costs, made what they termed a "final offer" last week saying
they could not afford to be squeezed any further by a rising
wage bill.
The offer was also rejected by NUM arch rival the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union on Sunday,
whose members said it was too low.
AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye Gold offered
an additional 1,000 rand ($78) a month to entry-level workers,
an increase of 17.5 percent while Harmony Gold offered
a 500 rand per month hike.
But that was purely cash and other company benefits related
to the basic wage would not be topped up, the firms said.
The source said members of NUM were "angry" about the
Harmony's lower offer, a sentiment echoed by an AMCU spokesman
on Sunday about his union's members.
($1 = 12.7093 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia)