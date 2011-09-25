JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 Goldman Sachs said on Sunday it had issued a 1.25 billion-rand ($151 million) five-year floating rate bond in South Africa, the continent's largest capital market.

Goldman said it was the first non-African multinational to raise any local currency debt in South Africa this year.

The money raised will be used to support Goldman's local and international operations, it added.

Goldman and South Africa's Standard Bank were lead arrangers of the Sept. 23 issue, which was placed entirely in the institutional market. ($1=8.273 South African Rand) (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)