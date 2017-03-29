JOHANNESBURG, March 29 The top six of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) are divided down the middle on whether to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, two sources told Reuters.

President Jacob Zuma, who is part of the top six wants to replace Gordhan and has the support of Chairwoman Baleka Mbete and Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte, the sources said.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize want Gordhan to remain and have expressed their opinion to Zuma, the sources said.

Zuma does not need the support of the top six to hire and fire ministers but should top ANC members openly criticise his decision it would likely weaken his position in the party. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)