* Analysts say investment confidence seen lower-for-longer
* Banking CEO's support new minister's appointment
By Zandi Shabalala and Thekiso Lefifi
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 South Africa's rapid
reshuffling of finance chiefs has inflicted lasting damage on
Pretoria's credentials as a stable emerging market, fund
managers said on Monday.
President Jacob Zuma appointed Pravin Gordhan late on
Sunday, his second stint in the job, in a dramatic backtracking
that gave Africa's most industrialised economy its third finance
minister in less than a week.
The president's initial appointment of David van Rooyen, a
relatively unknown lawmaker, to replace veteran Nhlanhla Nene
triggered a wave of criticism and a selling frenzy in South
African assets such banks, currency and bonds.
"Long term confidence in South Africa has been diminished,"
chief investment officer at asset manager RE:CE Piet Viljoen
said. "I think this could be the start, not the last straw that
breaks the camel's back."
Spooking foreign investors is a major risk for South Africa,
where the current account shortfall is partly funded by foreign
portfolio inflows. It would almost certainly raise the costs for
both the government and companies to raise money overseas.
Investors are already nervous that South Africa's sovereign
credit rating could slip into "junk" territory following a Dec.
4 downgrade by Fitch to one notch above junk, citing the slowing
economy and rising debt.
The agency said on Monday "the replacement of a second
finance minister in South Africa within five days has not
enhanced confidence in government effectiveness" and signalled
February's budget would be key to assess the government's
commitment to prudent management of the public finances.
"The reappointment of Gordhan does not remove all the
uncertainty over government effectiveness and the coherence and
credibility of economic policy generated during a turbulent
week," Fitch Ratings said in a statement.
That sentiment was echoed by investors.
"Whilst there have been many issues over the last few years
that have hurt our standing in the global investment community,
the recent events pale in significance," Lentus Asset Management
chief investment officer Nic Norman-Smith said.
"It's going to take many years to regain trust even if the
best case scenario would be for Zuma to be recalled as president
immediately."
Chief executives of the major banks and insurance firms said
in a joint statement they strongly supported Gordhan's
appointment.
"Given the extraordinary volatility experienced in the rand,
bonds and equity markets during Thursday and Friday of last
week, it was vital that the South African government send as
strong a signal as possible to both citizens and investors," the
statement said.
Local markets, along with other emerging markets, are poised
to take another hit this week as the U.S. Federal Reserve is
expected to raise interest rates, dimming the appeal of riskier
assets.
