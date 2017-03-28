PRETORIA, March 28 South Africa's Pravin Gordhan said he was still the finance minister in response to a question as he attended a court hearing on Tuesday on a case he has brought against the Gupta brothers, a Reuters witness said.

Gordhan flew back to South Africa earlier on Tuesday, obeying an abrupt recall by President Jacob Zuma from an investor roadshow abroad, amid reports that he was about to be sacked.

Gordhan said "yes" in response to a question on whether he was still the finance minister. (Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)