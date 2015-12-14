* Gordhan slips into damage control mode
* Spending ceilings "sacrosanct"
* Battered rand stages relief rally
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 Introducing South Africa's
third finance minister in five days, it was perhaps inevitable
the government spokeswoman would get names wrong, confusing
Pravin Gordhan, who was appointed on Sunday night, with Nhlanhla
Nene, who was dismissed last week.
In between came David van Rooyen, a little-known backbencher
with no central government experience whose period in charge of
the purse strings of Africa's most sophisticated economy lasted
less than 100 hours.
During that time, the rand fell 9 percent and bond
yields soared as investors hit the panic button, fearing
President Jacob Zuma had abandoned in dramatic style the fiscal
discipline that has typified the ANC's approach to money in the
two decades it has run the country since apartheid.
"I see we've created a bit of excitement for you," Gordhan,
66, said with a chuckle at the start of a news conference to
mark his return to a role he filled to widespread acclaim from
2009 to 2014.
He then got down to the business at hand - trying to draw a
line under the market turmoil and convince domestic and
international investors that Pretoria and the ANC had not lost
the plot, and remained committed to running a tight ship.
"We will stay the course of sound fiscal management," he
said, making clear that the budget deficit and total public debt
- at 47.5 percent of GDP - would not be allowed to blow out.
CATCH PHRASE
"Our expenditure ceiling is sacrosanct," he said, falling
back several times on a catch phrase familiar from previous
budgets delivered in the wake of the 2009 recession: "We can't
spend money that we don't have."
Gordhan stressed his point by flanking himself with three
heavy-hitters with the respect of the markets - deputy finance
minister Mcebisi Jonas, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago,
and Lungisa Fuzile, the top civil servant at the Treasury.
The markets gave him qualified support, with the rand rising
as much as 5 percent in early trade, although it lost some of
those gains later, trading at 15.24 against the dollar at 1329
GMT, 4 percent firmer on the day.
However, the currency is still weaker than a week ago,
before the fiasco over the shock and as yet unexplained
dismissal of Nene, another fiscal conservative, and his
replacement with a political lightweight.
When it came to discussing Zuma's motives in axing Nene
before effecting a dramatic U-turn, Gordhan trod carefully,
refusing to reveal anything about the thinking of his boss.
"There are times when you have to admit there was a
miscalculation," he said.
As he wound up, there was room for one more moment of
levity.
In response to a comment about investors and South Africans
resorting to valium to soothe shattered nerves, he interjected:
"As a former pharmacist, I can say we have moved beyond valium."
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Giles Elgood)