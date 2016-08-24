(Adds Gordhan reiterates statement on police)
CAPE TOWN Aug 24 South African Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that the domestic growth
outlook remained bleak, reiterating that economic expansion
would be close to zero percent this year as forecast by the
central bank.
Gordhan however said the economy was resilient, and Treasury
would be sticking to its fiscal targets.
"I want to argue that we have been capable of making the
tough decisions. We've shaved budget after budget, number after
number to remain fiscally credible," he told the chamber of
commerce in Cape Town.
Africa's most industrialised country narrowly avoided
downgrades to subinvestment status in a round of reviews by the
three major ratings agencies in the first half of the year, but
is teetering on the brink of recession.
In additional remarks, Gordhan read a statement he had
issued earlier, stating that he would not appear before police
who had requested him to meet them over an investigation into a
suspected rogue spy unit in the tax service.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)