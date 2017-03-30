JOHANNESBURG, March 30 The leader of a South African opposition party said he planned to file for disciplinary or impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma in a court application on Thursday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the application to the Constitutional Court would seek to order the Speaker of Parliament to institute the action against Zuma.

Malema said the filing was linked to a decision by the Constitutional Court last March, when it ordered Zuma to return some of the $16 million spent on enhancing his residence at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province. Zuma has since has taken out a home loan to repay some of the state money.

The ultra-left EFF party said in a statement the Nkandla saga "renders him (Zuma) unfit to hold the high office of President." (Reporting by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)