JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 South Africa will set
up clear rules to govern foreign direct investment, the finance
minister said on Monday, after the government has drawn
criticism for its handling of Wal-Mart's bid for local
retailer Massmart.
"Within the next year to 18 months, we should have clear
policy document in terms of inward investment," Pravin Gordhan
said when asked about the differing views within the government
over Wal-Mart's entry into South Africa
"(The framework) will clearly identify what industries we
consider strategic industries. Where there are national interest
there will be clear, transparent and consistent rules which we
would expect investors to understand before they come to South
Africa."
South Africa's competition regulator in May approved
Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of 51 percent of Massmart, a
discount retailer with operations in southern Africa.
Three government departments have appealed that decision,
with the aim of either overturning the deal or adding more
conditions to it.
Investors have said the government's stance has been
contradictory and will hurt South Africa's reputation among
global investors.
