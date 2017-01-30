JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in court documents on Monday that the Gupta brothers were carrying out an "organised campaign" against him and the Treasury.

Gordhan also denied in the affidavit that he had a vendetta against the Guptas as claimed in court documents filed by the Gupta family on Jan. 20. The Gupta brothers had accused Gordhan of planning to diminish their business.

This affidavit had been filed in response to one issued by Gordhan in October linking them and their firm to suspicious transactions made by Indian-born Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta. The Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

The Gupta brothers' lawyer were not available to comment on Monday. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)