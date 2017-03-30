JOHANNESBURG, March 30 The South African Communist Party, allies of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), formally objected to a plan by President Jacob Zuma to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, a senior SACP official said on Thursday.

The party registered its objection during a meeting with Zuma on Monday, deputy secretary general Solly Mapalia told a media conference. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)