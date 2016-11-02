CAPE TOWN Nov 2 The dropping of fraud charges
against South Africa's finance minister Pravin Gordhan this week
provides a chance to rebuild confidence in Africa's most
industrialised economy, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told
parliament on Wednesday.
Gordhan, popular in financial markets, was due in court this
week on charges he fraudulently approved early retirement for a
deputy tax commissioner but prosecutors dropped the case because
new evidence suggested he had not acted unlawfully.
