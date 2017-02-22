CAPE TOWN Feb 22 South Africa’s Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who has been under pressure to quit from sections of the ruling party, said on Wednesday it was up to President Jacob Zuma to fire him and that his record speaks for itself.

Gordhan, who was re-hired as finance minister in November 2015 after Zuma unexpectedly fired two ministers in three days, has faced increasing pressure with rumours of his removal intensifying in recent weeks.

"The record is very clear about what we have delivered in the past 14 or 15 months and if the President chooses to redeploy us that's his decision," Gordhan told a news conference on Wednesday ahead of his budget speech in response to a question. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)