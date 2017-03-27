JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has been told to return home from an international roadshow by President Jacob Zuma, Talk Radio 702 said on Monday.

The rand fell as much as 0.5 percent following the report, while bonds weakened sharply.

Gordhan was in London for the first leg of a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana)