JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 World economies are sliding
as a result of euro zone debt problems and failure by European
leaders to make the right decisions to resolve the crisis will
have massive consequences for the global outlook, South
Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said.
Gordhan reiterated during a debate recorded for the BBC
World Service's Business Daily programme that the rapid flow of
capital in and out of emerging markets as investors fretted
over the crisis was having major disruptive effects on their
economies and currencies.
"What we are now having is the sinking developed world
which is pulling the rest of the world down, rather than
managing the situation," Gordhan said.
"So all of our economies are now sliding, whether we are in
China, in Brazil, in India or wherever we might be, and that is
going to have massive consequences in terms of the overall
global outlook."
On Wednesday Gordhan told a media briefing that South
Africa hoped Europe, its largest trading partner, would
increase its bail-out fund and reassure global markets about
resolving the debt crisis.
Africa's largest economy has cut its 2011 growth forecast
to 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent, partly due to the crisis.
"European leaders ... don't seem to have the political
capacity to both manage their own backyards on the one hand,
and ensure that they don't damage the rest of the world on the
other hand," Gordhan said during the BBC debate to be aired on
Friday.
He urged that individual countries' interests should take a
back seat to mutual global interests in discussions over the
crisis, warning:
"Otherwise we are forsaking all the wonderful opportunities
we have to put billions of people on a better footing in terms
of their lives and create a situation where we have a really
depressing decade ahead of us."
