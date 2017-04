JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 President Jacob Zuma has appointed Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, according to an official statement released on Sunday, giving South Africa its third finance chief in a week.

Zuma sacked Nhlanhla Nene late on Wednesday, sparking turmoil on financial markets, and replaced him with the relatively unknown David van Rooyen.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Boyle)