JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 President Jacob Zuma has appointed Pravin Gordhan finance minister, a statement said on Sunday, handing South Africa its third finance chief in a week and giving way to a wave of criticism of his last choice and selling frenzy in the markets.

Zuma sacked Nhlanhla Nene late on Wednesday, sparking turmoil on financial markets, and replaced him with the relatively unknown lawmaker David van Rooyen.

"On the 9th of December 2015, I announced the appointment of a new Minister of Finance, Mr David van Rooyen," the statement from the presidency said.

"I have received many representations to reconsider my decision. As a democratic government, we emphasise the importance of listening to the people and to respond to their views," it said.

The removal of Nene, who was keen to rein in government spending in Africa's most industrialised economy, sent the rand currency to record lows, sparked a sell-off in bank stocks and sent yields in both local and dollar-denominated debt soaring.

The JSE All-share index .JALSH lost 169.6 billion rand ($10.68 billion) between Thursday and Friday.

