JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South African assets
slumped on Wednesday a day after an elite police unit summoned
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan over an investigation into a
suspected rogue unit of the tax service, fuelling speculation
that there was a plot to oust him.
Gordhan and other former officials at the South African
Revenue Service (SARS) must report to the Hawks on Thursday
morning in relation to contravention of surveillance
regulations, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
They will all receive a 'warning statement' given to someone
before they are charged with an offence, the source and a
summons sheet seen by Reuters showed.
Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said it did not comment on
ongoing investigations. The Treasury confirmed the Hawks had
contacted Gordhan and that he was seeking legal advice.
Uncertainty over leadership at the finance ministry is
worrying investors as Africa's most developed economy teeters on
the edge of recession and credit rating agencies consider
downgrading it to "junk" status by year-end.
The rand fell one percent early on Wednesday to its
weakest in nearly a month, extending a drop of 3 percent the
previous session when the news about Gordhan emerged.
Bonds also slumped with the yield on benchmark 2026 issue
rising 46 basis points to 8.935 percent. South Africa's stock
market banking index opened almost four percent down.
Local media reports in May said Gordhan may face arrest on
espionage charges for setting up the unit to spy on politicians
including President Jacob Zuma.
Zuma has rejected allegations by opposition parties that he
has failed to publicly back Gordhan, saying that the law should
take its course.
Presidency spokesman Bongani Majola did not respond to
requests for comment.
This month, the ruling African National Congress suffered
its worst electoral performance since coming to power at the end
of apartheid 22 years ago.
Zuma spooked investors in December by replacing then finance
minister Nhlanhla Nene with relatively unknown lawmaker David
van Rooyen. After markets tumbled, Zuma demoted van Rooyen and
appointed Gordhan, in his second stint in the job.
