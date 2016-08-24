JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South Africa's economy, the
most developed on the continent, will be destroyed if President
Jacob Zuma fires Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, ex-finance
minister Trevor Manuel said on Wednesday.
The Hawks police unit asked Gordhan and other former
officials at the South African Revenue Service to report on
Thursday in relation to contravention of surveillance
regulations, fuelling speculation of a plot to oust him.
"Such action (firing Gordhan) will destroy this economy,"
Manuel told ENCA television. "The next move is actually up to
the head of state to call them (Hawks) in and say: if you have
compelling evidence let's see what it is."
