* Rand up 5 pct at peak, all-share index as much as 2 pct
* Zuma's sacking of Nene had sent markets into tailspin
* Ruling ANC facing tough challenge in local elections
* Gordhan to work to keep S.African investment grade rating
(Adds IMF comment)
By Mfuneko Toyana
PRETORIA, Dec 14 South Africa's new finance
minister, Pravin Gordhan, acted swiftly to calm investors on
Monday, saying he would strive to keep Pretoria's investment
grade rating after days of market turmoil that triggered calls
for President Jacob Zuma to step down.
Zuma appointed the widely respected Gordhan late on Sunday,
in a dramatic U-turn that gave Africa's most industrialised
economy its third finance minister in less than a week.
Fallout from the sacking last Wednesday of Nhlanhla Nene in
favour of relatively unknown and untested David van Rooyen has
clouded the political reputation of Zuma, 73, within his African
National Congress party.
His appointment of van Rooyen, a Zuma loyalist in
parliament, touched off a critical storm and selling frenzy in
the rand currency, stock and bond markets last week.
Some senior ruling party figures and the opposition called
for Zuma's head.
Seeking to reassure markets, Gordhan told a televised news
conference on Monday: "We take account of the concerns of the
rating agencies and investors, and we shall endeavour to protect
the investment grade rating of South Africa.
"We will stay the course of sound fiscal management."
SPENDING LIMITS
He made clear that the budget deficit and total public debt
would not be allowed to rise beyond agreed limits.
Credit agency Fitch downgraded South Africa on Dec. 4,
leaving the continent's most sophisticated economy just one
notch above "junk" status, and said on Thursday the dismissal of
Nene had "raised more negative than positive questions."
The International Monetary Fund said it was important to
maintain fiscal prudence and retain effective control of public
finances. An IMF spokesman said the Fund was monitoring
financial market developments and the floating currency was an
important shock absorber.
"A further depreciation might lead to an increase in
inflation, but the pass-through of the depreciation to inflation
has so far been modest," he said in response to a query from
Reuters.
As of 2100 GMT on Monday, the rand had strengthened
5 percent against the dollar to 15.0965, recouping some losses
suffered last week. The currency traded at 14.4320 per dollar
before Nene was fired.
"Finance Minister Gordhan has averted the rout, but the
damage to sentiment cannot be repaired quickly, and South Africa
will continue to suffer under it for quite a while," Investec
chief economist Annabel Bishop said.
South Africa is girding for local elections next year in
which the ANC will face stiff competition from the opposition
Democratic Alliance in urban areas, including the economic hub
of Johannesburg. The countryside remains an ANC stronghold.
Even some supporters of the ANC, Nelson Mandela's erstwhile
liberation movement and the country's ruling party since the end
of apartheid in 1994, expressed dismay about Wednesday's
appointment of a Zuma loyalist to the crucial finance post.
They also described the return to the ministry of Gordhan,
who also held the job from 2009 to 2014, as a sign Zuma was
losing his grip. "It may not be his death knell, but it's
certainly the turning of the tide," said Ben Turok, a former
senior ANC legislator and anti-apartheid activist.
MARKETS CHEER GORDHAN
The rand fell nearly 9 percent last week following the
removal of Nene, a civil service veteran eager to rein in
government spending, leading to vague talk the South African
central bank might call an emergency monetary meeting.
But Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said there were
no plans for a special session because South African capital
markets were deep enough to withstand shocks of this magnitude.
Government bonds were firmer, mirroring the currency's
recovery as yields fell across the curve, with the benchmark
paper due in 2026 shedding 43 basis points from its
Friday close to 9.95 percent.
The banking index shot up 13 percent in afternoon
deals, erasing most losses sustained last week, but pared gains
to 8.7 percent by closing. The broader market seesawed
in and out of the red during the session to close flat.
Gordhan said his office would ensure that South Africa stuck
to fiscal prudence, including on any deals relating to the
building of nuclear power stations.
"Markets should rally back very strongly but I would not
expect a total retracement with a permanent loss of trust in
leadership even if we are in a better place," said Peter Attard
Montalto of Nomura in London.
Zuma has said his about-face was prompted by the many calls
to rethink his decision.
Kokkie Kooyman, a fund manager at Sanlam Investment
Management Global, said the president had made it seem as though
fiscal prudence was not a concern for him.
"Members of the cabinet may have managed to convince him to
change his mind. However a leopard doesn't change its spots. We
still have the same president," Kooyman said.
"We will still have high unemployment and high debt. Rating
agencies will not re-rate us upwards."
(Additional reporting by James Macharia, Zandi Shabalala,
Nqobile Dludla and Thekiso Lefifi in Pretoria and Krista Hughes
in Washington; Writing by James Macharia and Tiisetso
Motsoeneng; Editing by Andrew Roche and Steve Orlofsky)