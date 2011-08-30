CAPE TOWN Aug 30 South Africa is not considering introducing a tax on mining companies such as the one being mooted by Australia, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.

"We have no such policy intent at the moment," Gordhan said in response to questions of whether South Africa would implement a mining super tax.

"But at all times we will keep taxation of all sectors of the economy under review and see whether change is required."

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf. Writing by Phumza Macanda)