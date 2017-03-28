BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's Chamber of Mines is "deeply concerned" about President Jacob Zuma order to recall his finance minister from an investor roadshow abroad, the industry lobby group said on Tuesday.
Amid reports that he was about to be sacked, Pravin Gordhan flew back from Britain to South Africa early on Tuesday, following the abrupt recall by Zuma. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by John Stonestreet)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 14 NRG Energy Inc's GenOn business filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with an agreement with bondholders to cut $1.75 billion of its debt and restructure the power generator as a standalone business, according to a securities filing.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Latin American currencies strengthened on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data further cooled expectations of multiple interest rate hikes in the second half of the year. U.S. retail sales in May recorded their biggest drop in 16 months and consumer prices unexpectedly fell, according to data released hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve published its rate-setting decision. Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to hike rates by