UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG, March 30 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma sacked Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday, eNCA television said, after days of speculation that has rocked the country's markets and currency.
The news could not be independently confirmed by Reuters, and it was unclear who would replace Gordhan. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts