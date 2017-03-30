JOHANNESBURG, March 30 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has called a meeting of the ruling African National Congress' (ANC) top six officials, amid reports that Zuma plans to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, a senior party source and Eye Witness News said on Thursday.

The meeting, which is currently underway, comes hours after the ANC-allied South African Communist Party said it objected to a plan by Zuma to sack Gordhan, while the main opposition said it would call a vote of no-confidence in Zuma over the matter. (Reporting by Joe Brock and James Macharia)