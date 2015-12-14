* Zuma flip-flop seen as a sign he has lost control
* #ZumaMustStillFall hashtag trending on Twitter
* Opinion divided over whether he could be ousted over
blunder
* Markets recover after Gordhan appointed finmin
By James Macharia
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 A blunder by Jacob Zuma
that gave South Africa three finance ministers in five days has
put the president's credibility on the line, with some senior
ruling party figures, the opposition and ordinary people calling
for his head.
Zuma's flip-flop was seen as a sign that he has lost control
after he named the respected Pravin Gordhan as finance minister
late on Sunday, in a stunning U-turn after the sacking last
Wednesday of Nhlanhla Nene, who was replaced by David van
Rooyen, a relatively unknown lawmaker.
Social media was abuzz with calls for Zuma to quit, with the
#ZumaMustStillFall hashtag trending on Twitter, replacing
#ZumaMustFall, and casting doubt on the political future of 73
year-old president at the helm of the ruling African National
Congress (ANC).
Opinion is however divided over whether Zuma could be forced
to relinquish the reins in Africa's most industrialised country.
Some analysts expressed doubt that he would be ejected.
Zuma's fiasco has come at a time when the ANC is at a
crucial stage with local elections looming next year, in which
the party will face stiff competition from the opposition
Democratic Alliance and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters in
urban areas, including the economic hub of Johannesburg.
Some key supporters of the ANC, Nelson Mandela's erstwhile
liberation movement that has ruled since the end of apartheid in
1994, have called on Zuma to consider leaving office.
"Zuma must think about his position very seriously," said a
former senior ANC legislator and respected anti-apartheid
activist Ben Turok. "It may not be his death knell, but it's
certainly the turning of the tide."
ZUMA CRISIS
Zuma's predecessor, Thabo Mbeki, was ousted by the ANC in
2008 in what was then the most dramatic political crisis since
the end of white minority rule. The party recalled Mbeki before
his term ended, and he agreed to step down.
The precedent could be dangerous for Zuma if he fails to
fulfil the hopes of his allies on the left.
"Zuma must recalled. Damaging the image of the country on
regular basis. Mampara (fool) of the year! He should fall now!,"
said Michael Kwanele in a tweet.
But some analysts doubt that it will come to that.
Zuma, whose colourful private life has often overshadowed
his status as the leader of Africa's most advanced economy, has
survived several political and personal scandals, including
accusations by the opposition that he spent $23 million in
state-funded security upgrades to his rural home. Zuma denies
any wrongdoing.
"I don't think that there is a huge likelihood that he will
be recalled. If he had stayed on the course he set and stuck
with van Rooyen, he would have been in more immediate danger,"
Steven Friedman, director of the Center for the Study of
Democracy, said.
"It looks like there are factions in ANC, and one faction
pushed back on this appointment. Clearly there will be more of
this competition that will steer policy as we go along."
The ANC, which has a majority in parliament but has admitted
to losing membership countrywide before local elections next
year, backed Zuma, saying it had no internal divisions.
"The ANC remains one of the strongest brands. We don't
subscribe to a notion of a leader, we emphasise the notion of a
collective leadership," party spokesman Zizi Kodwa, rejecting
any notion that the party was considering recalling Zuma.
The party won the 2014 national elections with a 62 percent
majority, and dominates parliament, helping Zuma survive a
motion of no in parliament confidence in March when the
opposition wanted to remove him for mismanaging the economy.
Even if Zuma were to fall now, there is still little
prospect of the ANC losing power.
The appointment of Zuma loyalist van Rooyen triggered a wave
of criticism and a market sell-off that sent the rand plunging
to a new all-time low on Friday as stocks also tumbled.
The currency rose 5 percent and shares gained as much as 2
percent on Monday, cheering Gordhan's appointment.
OUT OF CONTROL
"I would be lying if I said I wasn't shocked. It's an
indication of policy making that is really out of control,"
said BNP Paribas Securities South Africa political consultant
Nic Borain. "This is a leader who has gone beyond the extent of
his powers and I think is in very dangerous territory."
The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party said the
president was playing Russian roulette with the economy.
"South Africa cannot continue to be led by a flip-flopping
President who has complete disregard for the well-being of the
country and its citizens," said leader of the DA, Mmusi Maimane.
Analysts said it was still unclear what triggered a change
of heart by the president to drop Van Rooyen on Sunday night.
State television SABC showed Zuma addressing party members
on Sunday in the Mpumalanga province, where he made no mention
of the looming changes. Some analysts believe pressure on Zuma
may have come from within his party after the meeting.
Zuma may be safe for now, but his image has been dented and
his trademark charisma and charm may not be enough to keep the
ANC hatchet men at bay if he continues to disappoint them.
"I think from an investor's point of view, this u-turn is
hugely positive. The push-back by the market, part of the ANC
and citizens forced this backtracking by Zuma," said Friedman.
($1 = 15.3454 rand)
(Reporting by James Macharia; editing by Giles Elgood)