(Removes extraneous word in paragraph 7)
* Nadine Gordimer dies aged 90 at Johannesburg home
* Some of her novels were banned by apartheid censors
* Campaigned in later years for HIV/AIDS sufferers
By Ndundu Sithole
JOHANNESBURG, July 14 South African Nobel
Prize-winning author Nadine Gordimer, an unwavering moralist who
became one of the most powerful voices against the injustice of
apartheid, has died at the age of 90, her family said on Monday.
Gordimer, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in
1991, died at her Johannesburg home on Sunday evening in the
presence of her children, Hugo and Oriane, a statement from the
family said.
"She cared most deeply about South Africa, its culture, its
people and its ongoing struggle to realize its new democracy."
Regarded by many as South Africa's leading writer, Gordimer
published novels and short stories steeped in the drama of human
life and emotion of a society warped by decades of
white-minority rule.
Many of her stories dealt with the themes of love, hate and
friendship under the pressures of the racially segregated system
that ended in 1994, when Nelson Mandela became South Africa's
first black president.
A member of Mandela's African National Congress (ANC), which
was banned under apartheid, Gordimer used her pen to battle
against the inequality of white rule for decades, earning her
the enmity of sections of the establishment.
Some of her novels, such as “"A World of Strangers" and
"“Burger's Daughter", were banned by the apartheid authorities.
But Gordimer, a petite figure with a crystal-clear gaze, did
not restrict her writing to a damning indictment of apartheid.
She cut through the web of human hypocrisy and deceit wherever
she found it.
"“I cannot simply damn apartheid when there is human
injustice to be found everywhere else," she told Reuters shortly
before winning her Nobel prize.
In later years, she became a vocal campaigner in the
HIV/AIDS movement, lobbying and fund-raising on behalf of the
Treatment Action Campaign, a group pushing for the South African
government to provide free, life-saving drugs to sufferers.
Nor did she shy away from criticising the ANC under current
President Jacob Zuma, expressing her opposition to a proposed
law which limits the publication of information deemed sensitive
by the government.
"The reintroduction of censorship is unthinkable when you
think how people suffered to get rid of censorship in all its
forms," she said last month.
The ANC responded to her death by describing Gordimer as an
"unmatched literary giant whose life's work was our mirror and
an unending quest for humanity".
"WHITE AFRICAN"
The daughter of a Lithuanian Jewish watchmaker, Gordimer
started writing in earnest at the age of nine.
A lonely childhood triggered an intense study of the
ordinary people around her, especially the customers in her
father's jewellery shop and the migrant black workers in her
native East Rand outside Johannesburg.
A teenage naivety was eventually replaced by a sense of
rebellion and as her talent and reading public grew, her liberal
leanings earned her the reputation of a radical.
Eventually the government censors clamped down and banned
three of her works in the 1960s and 1970s, despite her growing
prestige abroad and her acceptance as one of the foremost
authors in the English language.
The first book to be banned was “"A World of Strangers", the
story of an apolitical Briton drifting into friendships with
black South Africans and uncovering the schizophrenia of living
in segregated Johannesburg in the 1950s.
In 1979, "“Burger's Daughter" was banished from the shelves
for its portrayal of a woman's attempt to establish her own
identity after her father's death in jail makes him a political
hero.
Despite Gordimer's place in the international elite, she
maintained a passionate concern for those struggling at the
bottom of South Africa's literary heap.
“"It humbles me to see someone sitting in the corner of a
township shack he shares with 10 others, trying to write in the
most impossible of conditions," she said.
Gordimer also remained proud of her heritage despite her
hatred of apartheid and only once considered emigrating - to
nearby Zambia.
“"Then I discovered the truth, which was that in Zambia I
was regarded by black friends as a European, a stranger," she
said. "It is only here that I can be what I am: a white
African."
(Reporting by Ndundu Sithole; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by
Pascal Fletcher/Mark Heinrich)