BRIEF-BMTC Group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid to acquire shares
* BMTC Group - intends to acquire, through facilities of TSX and through alternative trading systems, up to 1.8 million shares
CAPE TOWN, March 10 South African logistics company Super Group, has bought a majority stake in Chinese-backed Great Wall Motors SA, the companies said in a statement on Monday.
Great Wall made its debut seven years ago in Africa's top automotive exporter, where its pick-ups and sports utility vehicles compete with market leaders such as Toyota, Ford and Nissan.
Super Group Chief Executive Peter Mountford did not give a value for the 50.1 percent acquisition.
In South Africa, Great Wall has a network of 75 dealers, over 50,000 vehicles on the road and a parts distribution warehouse.
South Africa's competitive auto sector is recovering from a damaging strike late last year which hurt exports and is also struggling with subdued domestic demand as higher interest rates curb spending.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: