JOHANNESBURG Dec 20 South African police firing
rubber bullets dispersed protesting workers at a mine run by
Harmony Gold west of Johannesburg on Thursday, in the
latest flare-up of labour unrest in the troubled mining sector.
Company spokeswoman Henrika Basterfield said the protest
broke out at Harmony's Kusasalethu mine after close to 600
employees who took part in an illegal strike on Dec. 15 were
suspended.
"Mine security and police are on the scene to control the
crowd," she said, adding that five people were injured.
A wave of wildcat strikes swept South Africa's gold and
platinum mining industries this year. Over 50 people were killed
in this labour violence which hit South Africa's reputation as
an investment destination and led to credit downgrades.
The last outbreak of mines violence occurred about four
weeks ago at Kusasalethu when two miners were killed in clashes
between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the smaller
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
Their turf war for members has been at the root of much of
the conflict at the mineshafts this year, although miners have
also complained of insufficient wages and poor conditions.
Thursday's protest occurred as the ruling African National
Congress (ANC) wound up a national leadership conference that
backed the idea of a windfall tax on the profits of mining
companies which are already struggling with the worker unrest
and mounting costs.
Harmony said the Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville, about
65 kms (40 miles) west of Johannesburg, was closing on Thursday
for the Christmas holidays, a day earlier than scheduled.
The ANC conference re-elected President Jacob Zuma as its
leader and appointed as his deputy millionaire businessman Cyril
Ramaphosa, a former mineworkers' leader who is now South
Africa's second richest black business executive.
The party hopes that bringing in a high-profile figure like
Ramaphosa into the top party leadership can help to both
reassure investors, and also reach out to unions which form part
of the ruling ANC-led alliance.
